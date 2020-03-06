Dungarvan's St. Patrick's Day parade cancelled over coronavirus

Dungarvan's St. Patrick's Day parade has been cancelled after the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was informed on Thursday of seven new confirmed Covid-19 cases, bringing Ireland's total number to 13.

Four male cases are travel related from Northern Italy. Two female cases are associated with close contact with a confirmed case in the west of the country. There is one case of community transmission, a male from the south of the country who is associated with Cork University Hospital.