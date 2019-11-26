Santa en route to special Waterford Christmas event

Santa is set to pay a special visit to Dunmore East, County Waterford, before Christmas.

Dunmore East Lifeboat’s annual Christmas tree of remembrance event will take place on December 15 at 5pm at the station.

Santa will have small gifts for all the children in attendance, which will be followed by the remembrance tree service at 7pm.

The children from Killea Boys National School and Light of Christ Girls School will join the Killea

Church Choir for festive songs during the service. Seasonal refreshments will be available throughout the evening.

Remembrance tree bows will be available at the lifeboat shop leading up to the event and also at the free event.