Everything you need to know about Waterford Christmas festival Dungarvan Aglow

The official switching on of the spectacular lights for Dungarvan Aglow, County Waterford, will take this Sunday.

The festivities kick off at 2pm, with the turning on of the lights at 5pm by a very special guest that is making his way from the North Pole.

A festive day out for all the family is promised, with market stalls offering food and gifts. There will be children’s entertainment including a disco at 3.45pm, with Santa arriving at 4.15pm.

This six-week festival has a packed schedule of over 70 events, with something to interest everyone.

A definite date for the diary is November 30 as the ever-popular children’s tractor run parades on Main Street.

On December 8, everyone is invited to cycle with Santa on the Greenway - a leisurely half hour with great views of the amazing countryside and fun for all.

Lawlor’s Hotel will host its magical princess afternoon tea with Disney characters and a Christmas concert special will take place in the Library on December 14. Other highlights include family-centered yoga, amazing glazing pottery workshops, festive movies nights, nutcracker, ballet and gymboree for the tiniest members of the family, finishing up with a four course Nollaig na mBan meal at the Park Hotel.

Other highlights include the illumination of the stag and a giant Christmas bauble perfect for those photo opportunities for the whole family.

Dungarvan Aglow runs from November 24 until January 6. Visit dungarvanchamber.ie/dungarvan-aglow for more information.