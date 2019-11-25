Remarkable Waterford doctor saves brother and sister from drowning in Tramore

Rescuers, including a Waterford man, who saved 17 lives from drowning will receive recognition at Water Safety Ireland’s national annual awards ceremony at the O’Reilly Hall, UCD, Dublin on Tuesday.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring will present the Seiko Just in Time Rescue Award to the rescuers, who include Waterford’s Matthew Sills.

On August 5, 2019, Matthew was out and about in Tramore when he noticed a large group of people panicking on the prom. This group was watching a brother and sister trying in vain to escape a rip current.

A doctor and former lifeguard, Matthew had rescue equipment in his car and instantly ran for a rescue tube. He rushed into the water fully clothed and made his way to the two swimmers. At this point the woman had lost a lot of energy so Matthew placed the rescue tube around her and offered practical advice to the man. Matthew remarkably steered the swimmers ashore.

Other recipients include 61 volunteers, who will be presented with Long-Service Volunteer Awards, recognising a combined total of 1,275 years of personal service teaching swimming, water rescue and survival skills in communities nationwide.

“The Lifeguard service is also crucial to safety on our waterways and would not be possible without the teaching and assessment conducted by Water Safety Ireland volunteers nationwide. This summer, lifeguards rescued 260 people from drowning, administered first aid on 3,284 occasions and reunited with loved ones 289 lost children found wandering unsupervised near water,” Minister Ring said.