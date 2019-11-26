Waterford hotel set to be transformed into private apartments

Waterford City and County Council has given planning permission for the demolition of a former hotel.

The demolition of the former Tramore Hotel includes the outbuildings in their entirety and part of a retaining wall to the front and rear.

Permission is also sought for the proposed erection of an apartment block and one dwelling house to include a shared entrance off Strand Street.

The two-and-a-half storey apartment block will comprise of four one-bedroom single storey apartments at ground floor level and four two-bedroom one-and-a-half storey apartments at the first and second floor level. This will include all ancillary accommodation, car parking at basement level and external area to the rear, boundary treatments, and bin storage area.

It will be a fully serviced two-and-a-half storey private dwelling house together with all associated site works, including new vehicular access/driveway, landscaping and boundary treatment.