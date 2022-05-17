WATERFORD WEATHER: Heavy rain expected for most of today
Dry for many this morning with sunny spells and just a few showers. It will briefly turn cloudier later in the morning with sunny spells and scattered showers developing this afternoon, turning heavy or thundery at times.
Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.
A band of showers will spread northeastwards early tonight, with some heavy or thundery downpours. The showers will clear overnight though, leaving largely dry and clear conditions for the later part of the night.
Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.
A cloudy start in E & N with patchy rain.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 17, 2022
Persistent rain will spread across Leinster & east Ulster by afternoon, heavy at times before clearing later. ️
A drier day to the W with sunny spells & scattered showers, some turning heavy/thundery. ⛈️
Breezy, highs of 14 to 17C pic.twitter.com/jWx2JucWnT
Pollen forecast
Low on Tuesday. Moderate on Wednesday.
