Govt reveals number of Ukrainian refugees now enrolled in Waterford schools

Over 200 Ukrainian refugees are enrolled in Waterford schools, the Department of Education has confirmed.

Almost 6,000 children total are enrolled in schools across Ireland, with 3,968 pupils accommodated in primary education while 1,875 are in post-primary schools.

Seventy two Ukrainian pupils are in post-primary education in Waterford, with 139 in primary education.

Most students are enrolled in Dublin (1,100), followed by Cork (536), Kerry (535) and Clare (441).

According to the Department of Education, Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) are in place to assist with the transition of Ukrainian refugees and their families into Irish schools.

It's hoped REALT will help to meet the needs of Ukrainian child refugees as they emerge, advising and supporting the Department in developing new capacity where required, and co-ordinating the provision of education services to schools and families across their defined area.

The teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services and national support structures for people coming to Ireland after fleeing war in Ukarine.

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available here.

The Department will continue to publish figures on the enrolment of Ukrainian children each month.