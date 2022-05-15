Search

15 May 2022

Waterford whiskey distillery seeks planning permission for major expansion

A whiskey distillery in Waterford is seeking planning permission for a major expansion on its existing site. 

Curraghmore Whiskey Limited submitted a planning application to Waterford City and County Council this week (May 10) for the development of protected structures at Curraghmore Estate. 

The application seeks the change of use of five existing agricultural buildings to industrial use, which will be used for the distillation of spirits, retail use, spirits maturation and ancillary use. 

If granted, the works consist of the following: internal alterations, demolition works within the proposed buildings, alterations to facades, alterations to roofs, the addition of two covered external fire escape stairwells, conservation works to the facades and roofs of two residential units, conservation works to existing farm complex gates and railings, and new site signage at the Portlaw entrance to Curraghmore Estate. 

It will also include the addition of five bus and 28 car parking spaces (two of which will be wheelchair accessible), two gas storage tanks, three ground mounted solar panel arrays, treatment system, production water well, silo grain storage tanks, below ground fire fighting water storage tanks, as well as a water wheel to generate hydroelectricity. 

The application will be accompanied by a Natura Impact Statement. 

A decision on the application is due in June 2022. 

