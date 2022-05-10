Search

10 May 2022

WATERFORD WEATHER: A blustery day ahead with scattered showers expected

WATERFORD WEATHER: A blustery day ahead with scattered showers expected

WATERFORD WEATHER: A blustery day ahead with scattered showers expected

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

10 May 2022 10:52 AM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

A blustery day with sunny spells and scattered showers, turning heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, increasing strong at times near coasts.

Tonight will stay breezy with scattered showers and clear spells. Some showers may turn heavy with a slight chance of hail. It will be cloudier near the south coast with some patchy light rain. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, easing towards morning.

Pollen forecast

Moderate on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Planning application for 30 metre high communications tower in Waterford REFUSED

Public transport costs to be cut in half for students and young adults in Waterford from today

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media