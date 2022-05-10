WATERFORD WEATHER: A blustery day ahead with scattered showers expected
A blustery day with sunny spells and scattered showers, turning heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, increasing strong at times near coasts.
Tonight will stay breezy with scattered showers and clear spells. Some showers may turn heavy with a slight chance of hail. It will be cloudier near the south coast with some patchy light rain. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, easing towards morning.
Blustery today with sunny spells & scattered showers, turning heavy at times️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 10, 2022
Showers will be most frequent in the west & north
Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, mildest in the southeast️
Moderate to fresh & gusty southwesterly winds, strong at times in the W & NW☔️ pic.twitter.com/bUKPDodwr1
Pollen forecast
Moderate on Tuesday and Wednesday.
