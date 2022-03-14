WATERFORD WEATHER: Rain and cloud expected to clear with bright and dry weather on the way

Some rain and showers expected in the coming days but looking mainly dry and bright towards the end of the week.

Today

Cloud and outbreaks of rain in northern parts of Munster will clear this morning, becoming largely dry with good sunny spells for the day. There will also be a few passing showers. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees. Light to moderate westerly winds.

Tonight will be dry and cold under clear skies. Frost patches will form in generally light southerly breezes, mainly in east Munster. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees. Becoming cloudier overnight from the west as winds freshen on western coasts of Munster.

Tuesday

Dry with some bright spells in the morning, however thicker cloud will spread from the west as rain or drizzle develops on western coasts of Munster. Rain will move further inland into west Munster through the afternoon, staying mainly dry further east. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds, winds fresher near western coasts.

A cloudy to overcast night with outbreaks of rain or drizzle in light variable winds. A clearance will develop in western areas later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees generally, but dipping near freezing shortly before dawn in the west with a touch of frost possible there.

Showery rain spreading eastwards this morning ️



Mostly dry & bright however in Munster



Sunny spells will develop through the morning as rain clears. Becoming largely dry with just light well scattered showers ️



Highs of 9 to 11°C, light to moderate westerly winds ️ pic.twitter.com/a1aIBat8Nz — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 14, 2022

Wednesday

Cloudy and damp conditions with rain and drizzle to start in most areas. Drier and sunnier weather in the west will extend eastwards through the morning, brightening up in eastern counties later in the afternoon. Well scattered showers will also follow. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate northwest winds.

A dry and clear night with light winds to start. However cloud will thicken from the west overnight with some showery rain moving in off the Atlantic overnight. Light southwest winds will freshen near Atlantic coasts overnight. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees, coldest in the east with a touch of frost there.

Thursday

St. Patrick's Day will bring a mix of well scattered showers with dry and sunny periods. The longest dry spells will be in the south and east. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with moderate to fresh southwest winds. Becoming dry on Thursday night with long clear spells and light southerly winds. Lows of 2 to 5 degrees.

Friday

Friday currently looks to bring plenty of dry weather with sunny spells. Cloud will build a little during the day with some drizzle possible in the south. Highs of 9 to 12 degrees. Breezy at times with moderate to fresh southerly winds.