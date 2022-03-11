Search

11 Mar 2022

Solar panels to be installed at school in Waterford following planning approval

11 Mar 2022 5:53 PM

A Waterford secondary school has received planning permission to install solar panels. 

The application for 28 square metres of photo-voltaic panels was greenlit this week by Waterford City and County Council following a submission on January 20 this year. 

The panels will be installed on the roof of the existing building of Presentation Secondary School in Clonmel. 

Just one condition was included in the decision, which ensures the development shall be carried out in accordance with plans and particulars lodged with the Planning Authority. 

 

