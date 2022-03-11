Solar panels to be installed at school in Waterford following planning approval
A Waterford secondary school has received planning permission to install solar panels.
The application for 28 square metres of photo-voltaic panels was greenlit this week by Waterford City and County Council following a submission on January 20 this year.
The panels will be installed on the roof of the existing building of Presentation Secondary School in Clonmel.
Just one condition was included in the decision, which ensures the development shall be carried out in accordance with plans and particulars lodged with the Planning Authority.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.