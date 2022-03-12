Exciting programme of online events lined up to help Waterford tackle climate change

Several events to help Waterford take climate action and contribute to a better and national environment are planned in the coming weeks.

Europe Direct Waterford, Waterford Libraries and Waterford City and County Council’s Environment Department have joined forces to host a week of free online events from March 21st to March 26th.

The events will explore what action everybody can take to contribute to the Waterford and National Climate Action Plans to create a better local and national environment for the present and the future.

The European Commission’s proposal to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 sets Europe on a responsible path to becoming climate neutral by 2050. All sectors of the economy and society can contribute, with everyone encouraged join in and find out how we can come together to achieve this goal.

All talks are free but booking is essential. All can be booked on the Europe Direct Waterford Eventbrite page or find out more at www.waterfordlibraries.ie

Monday 21 March online 7pm – 8pm Live Furniture up-cycling workshop with Marianne Heaphy from The Revamp Tramp

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/live-furniture-upcycling-workshop-tickets-294547077237

Lunchtime lectures:

Active Travel – Are our Communities ready?

A Talk by James Murray (Senior Engineer, Waterford City & County Council) on how Active Travel can impact climate change through schemes like Permeability measures in local communities

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/active-travel-are-our-communities-ready-tickets-294603054667

21 March 1pm – 1:30pm

The impact of climate change on coastal heritage: some examples from the Waterford coast

A Talk by Dr Edward Pollard archaeological researcher on the CHERISH Project based at The Discovery Programme: Centre for Archaeology and Innovation Ireland in Dublin.

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/the-impact-of-climate-change-on-waterfords-coastal-heritage-tickets-271410344647

Tuesday 22 March 1pm – 1:30pm

What can I do to help the pollinators?

A Talk by Kate Chandler from the National Biodiversity Data Centre

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/what-can-i-do-to-help-pollinators-tickets-294407941077

Wednesday 23 March 1pm – 1:30pm

Wildflower Workshop with Horticulturist Aoife Munn

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/wildflower-workshop-with-horticulturist-aoife-munn-tickets-294540367167

Thursday 24 March 1pm – 1:30pm

Grow your own Food – How to get started with GIY’s Mick Kelly

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/growing-your-own-food-how-to-get-started-with-giys-michael-kelly-tickets-294505091657

Friday 25 March 1pm – 1:30pm

The CHERISH EXHIBITION will run in the Index Gallery, Central Library from March 14th to April 2nd. CHERISH is a team of archaeologists, geologists and geographers studying the effects of climate change on coastal and maritime heritage in Ireland and Wales. From the skies, at the coast edge, and beneath the waves they are using the latest technologies including planes, drones and sonar to carry out research. They are monitoring recent and long-term change to reveal the past and present impacts of weather and climate on our rich cultural heritage.

The Europe Direct Waterford Centre is based in Central Library in Waterford City. It is part of a community of 424 Europe Direct centres around Europe whose purpose is to reinforce the important connection between EU institutions and citizens.