WATERFORD WEATHER: Wet windy and cold conditions for the week ahead

The week ahead will remain unsettled with windy and wet conditions expected at times. Temperatures will stay low bringing some wintry showers through the middle of the week.

Today

Very windy this morning with strong and gusty northwesterly winds, but they will ease through the morning. There will be a good deal of dry and bright weather in the morning. As the winds ease mostly moderate westerly by afternoon cloud will extend from the Atlantic with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing in the west by evening. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Mostly cloudy tonight with patchy rain and drizzle but a band of heavier and more persistent rain that will arrive later in the night. Turning windy again overnight as southwest winds increase fresh to strong and gusty ahead of that band of rain, before veering northwesterly. A generally mild night with lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees occurring towards morning.

Tuesday

After a wet start, rain will quickly clear eastwards, followed by sunny spells and scattered showers, but long dry spells will develop by evening. Blustery in fresh to strong and gusty west to northwest winds, but they will begin to moderate by evening. Highest afternoon temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

Becoming mostly dry with long clear spells early on Tuesday night, though cloud will increases as the night goes on with patchy outbreaks of rain developing in the west late in the night. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees, with a touch of frost possible in the east early, but temperature will increase after midnight as southwest winds increase moderate to fresh and gusty.

Very windy this morning with further severe gusts.



Scattered showers will soon give way to drier and brighter weather. However, later this afternoon rain begin to move in from the west.



Wednesday

Sunny spells and scattered showers on Wednesday morning but more persistent rain will spread from the Atlantic through the afternoon and evening. Another blustery day with fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds. Highest afternoon temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees, coolest in then north west and becoming cooler across the country through the afternoon.

It will turn much colder early on Wednesday night as rain clears to the east. Showers will follow behind, falling as sleet and snow in places as well as the chance of some isolated thunderstorms and some hail with lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees allowing some frost and icy stretches to develop in mostly moderate southwest winds.

Thursday

A chilly day with sunny spells and scattered blustery showers, some falling as hail, sleet and snow on higher ground. Highest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees, coolest in the north but feeling even colder in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds.

Wintry showers will mostly become confined to northwest coasts overnight with good dry clear spells developing. Lows will fall to 0 to 4 degrees, coolest towards morning with a touch of frost possible as west to northwest winds ease light to moderate.

Friday

Mostly dry with good sunny spells in the morning but cloud and some isolated patchy drizzle will spread from the west through the afternoon. Highs of 7 to 10 in light to moderate southwest winds.