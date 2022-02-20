CAPTION COMPETITION: Paw Patrol hits the streets of Waterford
Gardaí in Waterford made a furry friend during the week when this pooch rolled up beside them.
Garda Joe Costelloe was on a 'Paw Patrol' in Waterford City recently when ran into this big fella. #HereToHelp pic.twitter.com/F8HKnEwbIu— Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 15, 2022
Garda Joe Costelloe shared a laugh with his new K9 pal and his owner after meeting them on patrol in the city.
So, can you caption the photo for us?
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.