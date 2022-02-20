Incredibly cool Waterford bench attracts attention on Twitter
A unique Waterford bench has attracted the attention of a TV producer on Twitter.
Australian/US TV producer Tara Foster posted a picture of the bench and said: "I only just now noticed this in Waterford."
I only just now noticed this in Waterford: pic.twitter.com/DjERtVAkO7— Taraustralis (@Taraustralis) February 17, 2022
The bright yellow bench features a lamppost holding an umbrella, an artistic and unique piece.
Waterford Cultural Quarter quickly responded and said: "Thanks for admiring our friendly pal! The ‘lamp man’ welcomes you to take a minute for a chat and is designed by EveryEventIre based in Waterford Cultural Quarter opposite Waterford Gallery of Art."
