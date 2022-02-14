WEATHER IRELAND: Wet and windy weather ahead according to latest Met Eireann weather forecast

Ireland is in for a wet and windy week according to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland.

According to Met Eireann, it will be an unsettled week with wet and windy conditions on most days.

According to Met Eireann, Monday will be a cold and bright day with sunny spells and just well scattered showers, some of hail. Highest temperatures ranging from 5 to 9 degrees in a fresh northwest breeze.

There will be a cold start on Monday night with mostly clear skies and a touch of frost as temperatures dip back to between zero and 3 degrees. However, it will turn milder overnight with rain developing along Atlantic coasts before midnight and spreading nationwide during the night. Becoming windy overnight with fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds developing, windiest in the west and northwest.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, rain and windy conditions will clear from most areas during Tuesday morning to leave it largely dry for a time with bright spells and a few showers. However, a further spell of rain will extend from the Atlantic later in the day. A contrast in temperatures from north to south on Tuesday, ranging 5 to 8 degrees in northern counties and 9 to 11 degrees in the south. Cloudy and damp overnight with outbreaks of rain, with southwest winds strengthening too. Turning very mild overnight.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, Wednesday looks set to be a windy and mild day with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Some bright or sunny spells will occur, mainly across the south of the country. Highest temperatures ranging 11 to 14 degrees in strong and gusty west to southwest winds with gales at the coast. Turning colder on Wednesday night with clear spells and scattered showers, some of hail later on. Remaining windy with strong and gusty westerly winds, with minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, it looks set to be another cold and windy day on Thursday with sunny spells and scattered showers, some wintry. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in strong and gusty westerly winds.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, it will stay unsettled later in the week with further frontal bands of rain and associated strong winds pushing in from the Atlantic.