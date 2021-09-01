Search our Archive

01/09/2021

Waterford weather: Enjoy the last of the sun as things are about to change

Mixed weather is on the way in Waterford

It looks like the Indian summer enjoyed recently is about to come to an end, with weather set to be a little more unsettled in Waterford in the coming days and rain on the way. 

According to forecasts, today (Wednesday) will enjoy the most sunshine and the highest temperatures of the week.

So if you can get out and make the most of it, take that chance. 

Because there is to be a slight dip in temperature on Friday before a marginal improvement on Saturday.

However, evenings are becoming noticeably cooler now and are predicted to drop down to 13c or lower in the coming days. 

Rain will make its way to the county on Sunday and Monday as Autumn weather makes an appearance. 

Afternoons will be the most sunny periods over the next few days, so make the most of those working from home arrangements and kids back in school, to grab the last of the vitamin D.

