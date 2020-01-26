WEATHER

Met Éireann Waterford weather warning as snow forecast for Ireland this Sunday

Met Éireann has issued a Waterford weather forecast warning

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory alert for Waterford.

The Status Yellow weather warning is valid from 6pm this Sunday to 3pm on Tuesday.

Cold and wintry weather will develop from Sunday evening. Showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur in places.

Snow showers will be most frequent in Ulster and Connacht, especially so on high ground.