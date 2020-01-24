Waterford teacher trapped in Wuhan plans whiskey and Netflix binge after coronavirus outbreak

A Waterford teacher based in Wuhan, China, has stocked up on alcohol and noodles while the city is in lockdown over the coronavirus.

Conor de Valera moved to the capital of Hubei province, which is at the epicentre of the virus, two months ago for work, reports the Evening Standard.

The 23-year-old says he won’t be leaving his residence for a week, planning to spend the time exercising, reading and watching Netflix. “I’ve got 24 cans, a bottle of whiskey, a naggin of Baijo, 30 litres of water, 10 packs of instant noodles, and fresh fruit and vitamins,” he says.

There are travel restrictions across 10 Chinese cities in efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus, with the country's death toll reaching 26 to date.