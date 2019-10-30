Trick or Treat: Met Éireann's latest weather forecast for Ireland this Halloween

An early start to the Halloween trick or treat might be a good idea as Met Éireann's is forecasting widespread rain around Ireland for the big night.

The forecaster says Thursday, October 31 will stay mostly cloudy during daylight hours with occasional outbreaks of rain, some heavy.

However, Met Éireann is warning of a"'heavier spell of rain" will develop in the evening in the south and that will extend countrywide through the first part of Halloween night.

The forecaster says it will remain mild with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 °C in moderate southeast winds veering southerly later.

The forecaster says there will be showers widespread rain across the country with drier spells at times later Thursday night. It will remain relatively mild with temperatures ranging between 8 and 12 °C.

There will be light to moderate southeast to south winds will become light variable later. More below picture and tweet of what to expect over the next seven days.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days. https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m

The national forecast and the national outlook for the next few days are available here.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/RecEMdscap

