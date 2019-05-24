Ireland weather forecast for the weekend from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the weekend is for it to be mainly cloudy with rain at times with some spells of sunshine.

The weather forecast for Saturday from Met Eireann is for it to be rather cloudy at first with patches of light rain or drizzle, mainly affecting the western half of the country. Cloud will start to break later in the morning with spells of sunshine for the afternoon and evening. Atlantic coastal areas will remain quite dull and damp though. A humid day with top temperatures ranging 16 to 20 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

According to Met Eireann, outbreaks of rain will move in from the Atlantic to affect the west of the country early on Saturday night, extending nationwide later. However, rainfall amounts will be small. Minimum temperatures 10 to 13 degrees in freshening southwesterly winds.

The weather forecast for Sunday is for rain to clear quickly into the Irish Sea in the morning to leave a bright and breezy day with sunny spells and a few passing showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly breezes. Clear spells and scattered showers overnight, some prolonged in the north. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, there will be widespread showers on Monday, some heavy and prolonged. Feeling cooler with highs of 12 to 15 degrees in blustery northwest winds. A cool night with a few passing showers and lows of 5 to 8 degrees.