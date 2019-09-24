NEWS
Waterford club granted planning permission for 'exciting' development
Portlaw GAA Club granted planning permission for new development
Waterford City and County Council has granted planning permission for a development at a local club.
The development at Portlaw GAA Club will consist of the demolition of existing changing rooms, the construction of a new two-storey building with changing rooms on the ground floor, a gym and club facilities on the second floor, and all associated site works.
A spokesperson for the club welcomed the "exciting" news. "It's full steam ahead and we will commence works over the coming weeks. Exciting times on the horizon for Portlaw GAA Club."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on