Waterford club granted planning permission for 'exciting' development

Waterford City and County Council has granted planning permission for a development at a local club.

The development at Portlaw GAA Club will consist of the demolition of existing changing rooms, the construction of a new two-storey building with changing rooms on the ground floor, a gym and club facilities on the second floor, and all associated site works.

A spokesperson for the club welcomed the "exciting" news. "It's full steam ahead and we will commence works over the coming weeks. Exciting times on the horizon for Portlaw GAA Club."