Waterford office demolition with residential and commercial development refused permission

A mixed use development in County Waterford has been refused permission.

The demolition of a three-storey office building along with the construction of 10-storey block and six-storey blocks comprising of 122 residential units and a number of commercial units at a site which fronts onto Davitt’s Quay, Walsh Street and T.F. Meagher Street, Dungarvan, had been proposed.

Reasons and Considerations

“Having regard to the massing, scale and design of the proposed development on a prominent landmark site in Dungarvan, it is considered that the proposed development would constitute a visually dominant and discordant feature in the townscape," a statement by An Bord Pleanala underlines.

"The proposed development would integrate poorly within the context of the setting of the site and the surrounding receiving environment which is characterised by historic buildings. Furthermore, the proposed development would fail to enhance the public realm by reason of the poor quality of proposed frontage onto Walsh Street (both at street level and in respect of the proposed frontage to the car park above) and lack of clarity in relation to the southern boundary of the site particularly in relation to the delivery of a possible future pedestrian route (linking Meagher Street with Walsh Street). The proposed development would, therefore, seriously injure the visual amenities of the area and be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area,” the statement continued.

The statement also said that the proposed development by reason of its design, scale and bulk would be out of character with the established pattern of development in the vicinity. It said the proposed development would detract from the character and setting of these buildings. Accordingly, it would contravene Development Plan policy set out in the Dungarvan Town Development Plan 2012-2018, which seeks to protect structures which are of historic, architectural, artistic or cultural interest. It would also contravene policy which seeks to ensure that new development blends in harmoniously and is sited and designed sympathetically relative to protected structures so as not to detract from their setting. “The proposed development would, therefore, be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”