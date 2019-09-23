Waterford city centre building set to be transformed into apartments

A Waterford city centre retail premises looks set to become social housing.

The premises on Patrick Street, formerly occupied by Blacktie, will be converted to social housing as part of the Government's Repair and Leasing Scheme, according to Waterford News and Star.

The scheme was developed to bring vacant properties into social housing use. It is aimed at owners of vacant properties who cannot afford the repairs needed to bring their property up to the standard for renting.

A Waterford City and County Council spokesperson said the plan is to build "six new apartments".