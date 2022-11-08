Waterford one game away from a return to top-flight football

Waterford FC manager Danny Searle. PIC: Sportsfile
Waterford FC are potentially 90 minutes away from a return to the League of Ireland Premier Division.
UCD stand in the Blues' way in the promotion/relegation decider at Richmond Park this Friday (KO - 7.45pm).
Danny Searle's side have impressed in recent fixtures, having defeated Galway United 3-0 in the First Division playoff final last Friday to set up this week's tantalizing do-or-die contest against the Students.
Players like the talented Phoenix Patterson, last week's two-goal hero Junior Quitirna and clinical striker Wassim Aouachria will look to make the difference on Friday as the Blues target a swift return to top-flight football.
Tickets for the final can be purchased HERE
