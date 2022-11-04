Waterford one step closer to Premier Division following playoff final win

Wassim Aouachria, left, of Waterford celebrates after scoring his side's second goal with teammates Phoenix Patterson, centre, and Yassine En Neyah. PIC: Sportsfile
Galway United 0-3 Waterford FC - First Division Playoff Final
UCD stand between Waterford FC making a return to the Premier Division following tonight's First Division playoff final victory over Galway United at the Markets Field, Limerick.
A Junior Quitirna free-kick in the ninth minute and a goal late in the first half from striker Wassim Aouachria put the Blues 2-0 up at the interval.
United piled on the pressure in the second period but Danny Searle's side withstood the Tribesmen's attacks and snatched a third with ten minutes to go.
Shortly after a fine Paul Martin penalty save, Waterford hit United on the counter-attack and the ever-impressive Phoenix Patterson set up Quitirna for his second of the game.
The Blues now take on UCD in the promotion/relegation decider next Friday, November 11.
