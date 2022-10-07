WATCH: Waterford FC owner gives general update on club

New Waterford FC owner Andy Pilley has given Blues fans a general update on how things are progressing at the club.
New Waterford FC owner Andy Pilley has given Blues fans a general update on how things are progressing at the club.
Piley, who also owns English Football League outfit Fleetwood Town, will be in attendance at the RSC for tonight's game against Treaty United in the First Division and the crucial FAI Cup semi-final fixture against Shelbourne next weekend.
Watch the full interview below:
Nicky Sheehan, Dick Clancy, Mayor of Waterford City and County Cllr John O’Leary, Johnny Brunnock, Trails Officer, Waterford City and County, Mick Norris, Dennis Moules, Michael Cass and Ger Kirwan.
New Waterford FC owner Andy Pilley has given Blues fans a general update on how things are progressing at the club.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.