MATCH PREVIEW: Waterford FC v Treaty United. PIC: Sportsfile
PREVIEW
Two league fixtures remain before the playoffs begin for the Blues.
Waterford FC take on playoff-bound Treaty United at the RSC on Friday - Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
— Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) October 5, 2022
Another quick turnaround as we welcome @TreatyUnitedFC to the RSC this Friday after Monday’s win in Longford.
https://t.co/jkUrlIy3yb #WaterfordFC pic.twitter.com/meXs9LLO31
Danny Searle's side continued their fine form with a 2-1 victory over Longford Town on Monday. Phoenix Patterson scored another sensational free-kick before Wassim Aouachria scored the winner in the first half to jump the Blues into second place on the First Division table.
…but can he do it on a Monday night in Longford?— Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) October 3, 2022
#LTFCvWFC
pic.twitter.com/44tErBI7i7
After Friday's fixture, Waterford host Shelbourne in the FAI Cup semi-final.
2022 Goalscorers
Phoenix Patterson - 16
Louis Britton - 10
Shane Griffin - 7
Junior Quitirna - 7
Wassim Aouachria - 7
Cian Kavanagh - 5
Roland Idowu - 5
Tunmise Sobowale - 3
Darragh Power - 3
Callum Stringer - 2
Eddie Nolan - 2
Richard Taylor - 1
Raúl Uche - 1
Louis Britton - 1
George Forrest - 1
WHERE TO WATCH
The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the RSC on Friday, October 7. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV
LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)
5 Aug 2022 | Treaty United 1-2 Waterford FC
MATCH ODDS
Waterford FC 1/3
Draw 7/2
Treaty United 6/1
Electric Ireland has more than 1.1 million residential electricity customers and over 700,000 residential gas customers.
The campaign aims to drive a positive conversation on consent and to end sexual violence and harassment
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.