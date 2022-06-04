'He has a terrific attitude' - Stephen Kenny praises Waterford winger

Stephen Kenny has praised CJ Hamilton, who grew up in Waterford, ahead of the Republic of Ireland's UEFA Nations League game against Armenia on Saturday. PIC: Sportsfile
Stephen Kenny has praised CJ Hamilton, who grew up in Waterford, ahead of the Republic of Ireland's UEFA Nations League game against Armenia on Saturday.
The Blackpool winger declared for Ireland in March and Kenny called up the 27-year-old for the four Nations League fixtures in June.
Kenny said: "He (CJ Hamilton) has fitted in really well, and he has a terrific attitude.
"CJ Hamilton and Festy Ebosele, it's great to have them in the squad... making tremendous strides in their careers. They are both natural wingers."
|— FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) June 2, 2022
Take a closer look at @CJHamilton22, @Festy41835686 & @michaelobafemi_ as The Boys in Green touched down for their first training session in Yerevan, Armenia.#COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/QmrfYa8gc7
Hamilton scored twice and assisted four times for Blackpool in this year's Championship campaign. The flying attacker said it was "a dream to try and represent your country, so I’m delighted to get the call-up," when he was announced on Kenny's 27-man squad.
Waterford native Jayson Molumby is also included in June's Irish squad.
Proud moment— CJ Hamilton (@CJHamilton22) May 25, 2022
Looking forward to meeting up with the squad & the games to come https://t.co/7XxuVxW81o
Stephen Kenny has praised CJ Hamilton, who grew up in Waterford, ahead of the Republic of Ireland's UEFA Nations League game against Armenia on Saturday. PIC: Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.