'He has a terrific attitude' - Stephen Kenny praises Waterford winger

Stephen Kenny has praised CJ Hamilton, who grew up in Waterford, ahead of the Republic of Ireland's UEFA Nations League game against Armenia on Saturday.

The Blackpool winger declared for Ireland in March and Kenny called up the 27-year-old for the four Nations League fixtures in June.

Kenny said: "He (CJ Hamilton) has fitted in really well, and he has a terrific attitude.

"CJ Hamilton and Festy Ebosele, it's great to have them in the squad... making tremendous strides in their careers. They are both natural wingers."

Hamilton scored twice and assisted four times for Blackpool in this year's Championship campaign. The flying attacker said it was "a dream to try and represent your country, so I’m delighted to get the call-up," when he was announced on Kenny's 27-man squad.

Waterford native Jayson Molumby is also included in June's Irish squad.