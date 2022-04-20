Search

20 Apr 2022

Former Ireland hooker Sean Cronin to retire from rugby at end of season

Former Ireland hooker Sean Cronin to retire from rugby at end of season

Former Ireland hooker Sean Cronin to retire from rugby at end of season

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Apr 2022 1:59 PM

Leinster’s former Ireland hooker Sean Cronin has announced he will retire from rugby at the end of the season.

Cronin, who turns 36 next month, represented his country 72 times and travelled to World Cups in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

He helped Ireland to Six Nations triumphs in 2014 and 2015, in addition to being part of the Grand Slam-winning squad of 2018.

Having begun his club career with Munster, Cronin joined Leinster from Connacht in 2011. He has gone on to score 45 tries in 204 appearances for his current province.

“After 14 years, I can confirm that this will be my last season playing professional rugby,” he told Leinster’s website.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have had the opportunity to do something I love for a living.

“The professional side of my career was a different journey than most but one I look back on with huge pride as I experienced some amazing clubs filled with great coaches, team-mates, and players across all three teams.”

Cronin has won two Heineken Champions Cup medals, a Challenge Cup and six PRO12/14 titles with Leinster.

He will take over as head coach of Dublin-based St Mary’s College RFC for next season.

“I look forward to developing my coaching aspirations along with furthering my education in the financial field, but most importantly spending time with my family,” added the father-of-three.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said: “Sean – or Nugget as he is known to us here in Leinster – has left an incredible legacy not only on Leinster Rugby but across all of the clubs he has played for and of course with Ireland.

“I was lucky enough to have played and roomed with Nugget over the years along with coaching him more recently and he will definitely go down as one of the great characters. He will be hugely missed.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media