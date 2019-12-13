'Rare to the market' Tramore house for sale

A Tramore, County Waterford, house is on the market for €585,000.

Alton House on Bracken Hill has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The asking price for Alton House on Bracken Hill, Tramore, is €585,000

"Rare to the market, beautifully presented executive residence which has been completely refurbished to the highest of standards throughout," according to Daft.ie.

"This unique architecturally designed home rests on circa 0.75 acre site, which is elevated and private with stunning views of Tramore Bay, Sand Dunes, Back Strand and Brownstown Head. The interiors are stylish with a stunningly beautiful Garrett Dillon bespoke handcrafted kitchen acting as the centerpiece in this magnificent home. The property has been completely upgraded and is presented in turnkey condition. Viewing highly recommended."