Stunning new Dungarvan house on the market for €795,000

A Dungarvan, County Waterford, house with stunning views is on the market for €795,000.

Read more: Waterford city centre building on the market for €5 million

The secluded 11 Castle Keep, Abbeyside, has breathtaking views of Dungarvan harbour.

The modern detached house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

According to Daft.ie, 11 Castle Keep is built to the highest standard. It has an A2 Building Energy Rating, which is an indication of a top of the line energy efficient home assuring maximum efficiency and comfort.

More information on Daft.ie.