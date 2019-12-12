Waterford city centre building on the market for €5 million

A high-profile commercial development in Waterford city centre is on the market for €5 million.

Broad Street Shopping Centre occupies a prime position on the busy corner of the pedestrianised Broad Street, adjacent to John Robert's Square where Broad Street, Great George's Street and Barronstrand Street converge.

The mixed use retail and office block is approximately 30,000 sq.ft. over four floors.

Tenants include Footlocker, AIB, H Samuel, Irish Life and Mountain Warehouse, with the passing annual rent around €586,008.

