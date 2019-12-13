€55,000 off Waterford house beside famous pub

A County Waterford house has dropped in price by €55,000.

Halfway House, Ballymaclode, is currently on the market for €595,000.

Located minutes from the famous Jack Meade's Bar and Beer Garden, the property has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Built in the early 1900s, the original house was home to the Halfway House Post Office and is now an elegant modern residence with an abundance of charm and character and a high spec interior finish, according to Daft.ie.

Planning permission has been granted to extend the existing bungalow and for the refurbishment of the existing commercial/industrial units to ancillary domestic use including a new site entrance.

The site extends to just over half an acre of manicured landscaped gardens, which offer immense privacy and seclusion. The property is approached by electric gates with a tarmacadam driveway and parking for several cars.