Waterford pub to be transformed into studio apartments

Waterford City and County Council has granted planning permission which will see a pub transformed into apartments.

Walsh and Sheehan Investments Ltd has been granted permission to change Ryan’s pub into eight residential units, accessed from Barrack Street and Convent Hill.

The development will consist of two one-bed ground floor studio apartments, a one-bed apartment on both the first and second floors respectively, and four one-bed dormer terraced houses.

