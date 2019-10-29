NEWS

Waterford city primary school plan expansion

WaterfordLive.ie

Reporter:

WaterfordLive.ie

Email:

news@waterfordlive.ie

Waterford city primary plan expansion

St. Declan's National School planning a new development

A primary school has applied for planning permission to Waterford City and County Council for a new development. 

The board of management of St. Declan's National School has applied for planning permission for a single storey classroom extension including roof mounted photovoltaic panels.

Also, the construction of a covered way and forming of a new courtyard area, inclusive of all associated ancillary works and associated site works. 