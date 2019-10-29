NEWS
Waterford city primary school plan expansion
St. Declan's National School planning a new development
A primary school has applied for planning permission to Waterford City and County Council for a new development.
The board of management of St. Declan's National School has applied for planning permission for a single storey classroom extension including roof mounted photovoltaic panels.
Also, the construction of a covered way and forming of a new courtyard area, inclusive of all associated ancillary works and associated site works.
