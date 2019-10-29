NEWS

Waterford hospital lodge planning application for development

A Waterford hospital has applied for planning permission for a temporary installation. 

UPMC Whitfield has applied for planning permission for the installation of a self-contained mobile operating theatre along with the construction of an associated link corridor and external ramp for a period of 12 months. 

The temporary installation would be complete with all associated site works at UPMC Whitfield Hospital grounds on the Cork Road at Butlerstown North. 