Gardaí investigating Sunday burglaries in Waterford

Gardaí in Waterford are investigating after two homes were broken into on Sunday.

A house in the Belvedare Manor area was burgled between 12.30pm to 7pm, where a sum of cash was taken from the premises.

Gardaí are also investigating a house burglary in the Ballinakill area, Dunmore Road, which happened at approximately 3.30pm. The suspect fled on foot when disturbed by an occupant of the house.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051-305300.