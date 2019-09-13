Gardaí in Waterford investigating burglaries

Gardaí in Waterford are investigating a number of burglaries that took place on Thursday.

A burglary took place in the in the Mayfield area, Portlaw, at approximately 11.20am. Money was taken and property was damaged.

Gardaí in Kilmacthomas are investigating a burglary that took place at approximately 10:20am in the Ballybrack area. A number items were taken and property was damaged.

