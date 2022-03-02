Search

02 Mar 2022

Football rumours: Big Premier League club hold talks with Erling Haaland’s agent

Football rumours: Big Premier League club hold talks with Erling Haaland’s agent

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Mar 2022 12:51 PM

What the papers say

The Manchester City-Erling Haaland rumour mill is ramping up again, with reports emerging of secret contract talks being held between City and the 21-year-old striker’s agent. The Daily Express, citing journalist Fabrizio Romano, says the club met with Mino Raiola last month to discuss a potential transfer this summer when Haaland’s release clause from Borussia Dortmund comes into effect.

The Daily Express also says Bukayo Saka has instructed Arsenal to hold off on contract talks until the end of the season. Gunners officials are believed to be keen to tie the 20-year-old down long-term, however, Saka’s present focus is on helping the club in their fight for a top-four finish.

Chelsea are likely to offload players to raise funds for the summer transfer window, according to the Evening Standard. The paper says forward Armando Broja and midfielder Faustino Anjorin could both be on the chopping block to help the club chase down this off-season’s big targets.

Staying with Chelsea, the Daily Star reports former Blues and Spain striker Diego Costa is on the verge of joining Corinthians after being released by Atletico Mineiro back in January.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Antonio Rudiger: Real Madrid and Paris St Germain are in constant dialogue with representatives of the Chelsea defender, according to Sky Sports.

Timo Werner: Sky Germany says Borussia Dortmund are interested in the Chelsea forward.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media