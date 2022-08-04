Roadworks to take place in Waterford today (August 4)

There will be roadworks taking place on Waterford road M9 Northbound J06 - J07 from 19:30 today until 06:00 tomorrow.
️Roadworks ️— TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) August 4, 2022
➡️M9 Northbound J06 - J07 - 19:30 -06:00.
❌Hard shoulder, Auxiliary lane, Lane 1, Lane 2 - Full Closure.
Please drive with Care! #TII #DriveSafe #SafeRoads #SlowDown #RoadWorks #TIITraffic #M9 #Waterford #FullClosure #Service #Kilkenny #TIIReports pic.twitter.com/cNu6q8qt6D
There will be full closure on the hard shoulder, auxiliary lane, lane 1 and lane 2.
Please drive with caution.
