'Big loss to Waterford' as popular store set to close

A popular Waterford store is set to close.

Family-run John Martin Jewellers on Barronstrand Street first opened its doors in 1981.

Read more: Waterford road closing for a month from Monday

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank our loyal customers for all their years of support," a John Martin Jewellers spokesperson said. "Hoping to see you all one last time to avail of all the bargains in store."

A sale has commenced in the store and all stocks must go. All credit notes and gift vouchers will be honoured.

Locals have been expressing their sadness at the news while paying tribute to the team at John Martin Jewellers on Facebook. One person wrote: "We were blessed to have you for 40 years. Always so helpful and your smiling faces will be missed. Enjoy your new freedom to try and do new things. Thank you all. A big loss to Waterford."

Another said: "So sad to hear this news. I remember being brought in to get my own communion medal and watch here. We have continued shopping here since and all my jewellery and the children's communion jewellery was bought here, and we were looked after and valued as customers. Best of luck in your retirement."