I’M A CELEBRITY SPOILER: Ant McPartlin celebrates birthday with Waterford girlfriend and Declan Donnelly

It was double celebrations for the TV presenter Ant McPartlin Down Under on Sunday.

McPartlin reunited with Declan Donnelly as I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here returned to our screens on Virgin Media One, while also celebrating his 44th birthday.

According to MailOnline, McPartlin rang in the milstone with his girlfriend Anne-Marie, who’s family live in Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir, along with Donnelly and his family.

McPartlin accompanied Corbett on a visit to her family in Carrickbeg during the summer, happily posing for a photograph with locals on a visit to a cemetery on the Dungarvan road.

This season’s I’m a Celebrity features ex footballer Ian Wright, pop star Nadine Coyle, Rak-Su singer Myles Stephenson, DJ Adele Roberts, comedian Andrew Maxwell, soap star Jacqueline Jossa, DJ Roman Kemp, Olympian and TV personality Caitlyn Jenner, ex England rugby player James Haskell, and TV and radio presenter Kate Garraway.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here continues Monday at 9pm on Virgin Media One, where Caitlyn Jenner and Kate Garraway undertake the Bushtucker Trial Bugged Off.