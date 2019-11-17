Waterford road closing for a month from Monday

A Waterford road will be closed to through traffic from November 18 December 20.

The L1016 will be closed to facilitate essential repairs to Camphire Bridge.

Traffic wishing to travel south over the bridge will be diverted via the L1017 Deerpark road through Lismore. Traffic will then turn left along Main Street and onto the N72 until it reaches the junction with the R634 where it will turn left and travel to the junction with Chapel Street, Tallow. It will then be directed left along the L2001 Chapel Street. At the junction with the Kilwatermoy, road traffic will keep left and follow the L2001 until it reaches the junction with the L1016 where the diversion ends.

Traffic wishing to travel northwards over the bridge will be diverted onto the L2001 until it meets the R634 in Tallow where it will be directed right. At the junction with the N72, traffic will be directed right onto the N72 into Lismore, along Main Street and then right onto the L1017 Deerpark road.