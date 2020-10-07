Christian Brother appears at South East district court charged with indecent assault

A 68-year-old Christian Brother has appeared before Kilkenny District Court charged with 52 charges of indecent assault at the CBS school on Stephen Street in Kilkenny City on dates between September 1977 and June 1978.

Detective Sergeant John Donohoe told the court that he had arrested the defendant, Martin O’Flaherty of the CBS, Griffith Avenue, Dublin 9 at 9.15am at Kilkenny Garda Station on Tuesday (October 6).

O’Flaherty appeared in court charged with 52 counts of indecent assault on 11 alleged injured parties on dates unknown between September 1, 1977 and June 30, 1978 at Scoil Iognaid de Ris, Stephen Street, Kilkenny.

Det Sgt Donohoe told the court that he had no objection to bail subject to the condition that the defendant sign on every second Monday at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station.

Sergeant Morgan O’Connor told the court that directions had been received from the Director of Public Prosecutions for prosecution on indictment.

Book of Evidence

Judge Geraldine Carthy remanded the defendant on bail on his own bond of €5,000, on the condition that he sign on every two weeks commencing on October 16, to November 3 for service of a book of evidence.

The judge also ordered that reporting restrictions were in place and that the names of the alleged injured parties are not to be published.