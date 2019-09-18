Carrick-on-Suir man given jail sentence for kicking garda

A 24-year-old man received a four month jail sentence at Cashel District Court for kicking a garda as he was being placed in a cell at Cahir Garda Station.

Judge Marie Keane handed down the sentence to Martin Hoare of 31 Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Suir, County Tipperary, but directed that it run concurrently with a prison sentence he is already serving.

Mr Hoare pleaded guilty at last week's sitting of Cashel Court to assaulting Gda. Bolger at Cahir Garda Station on August 5 last year.

Sgt. Carol O'Leary said Mr Hoare was arrested for an offence under the Public Order Act at South Tipperary General Hospital and brought to Cahir Garda Station. "While he was being placed in the cell, he kicked out deliberately and struck Gda. Bolger," she explained.

The sergeant added that Mr Hoare had 15 previous convictions for drugs, public order and traffic offences.

Defence solicitor Eamonn Hayes said his client wished to apologise for his behaviour. He was currently serving a prison sentence and he was very anxious that the prison sentence wouldn't be extended.

He said Mr Hoare was attending school and the gym while in prison. He was one of eight children in his family and his parents passed away within a short period of each other when he was in his early teens. He was in care for a number of years after and left school at the age of 16.

Judge Keane noted there was no lasting injury to the garda who was assaulted as she directed the four month sentence run concurrently to the current sentence he is serving. The court heard Mr Hoare is due to be released from prison in January.