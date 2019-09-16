€200 hospice donation for man caught with small quantity of cannabis

A 22-year-old man caught in possession of a small quantity of cannabis at his home has been given a chance by a judge to avoid a conviction by making a €200 donation to charity.

Judge Marie Keane directed the man make the donation to the local hospice on or before Carrick-on-Suir District Court sitting on November 7

He pleaded guilty at last Thursday's sitting of Carrick Court to possessing cannabis at his home on January 13 last year.

Sgt. Carol O'Leary said gardai executed a search warrant at the man's home at 10.45am on this date. The cannabis was found in a bedroom he used. He admitted it was for his own personal use.

Solicitor Eamonn Hayes said his client lived with his parents and showed a high level of co-operation with the gardai. He urged the judge not to impose a conviction. Judge Keane agreed to his request but directed a €300 fine be imposed if the man fails to pay the €200 donation.