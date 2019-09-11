Communities mourn three young deaths in three weeks

Two Tipperary communities are united in grief this week as they mourn the sudden deaths of three young people.

Ballina was plunged into mourning on with the death of Jamie O'Dea of The Brook, Ballina, on August 24.

Jamie, who was in his early 20s, was fondly remembered by his loving parents Jean and Kieran, and devoted sister Clódagh, grandmothers, aunts, uncles, cousins and relatives of the extended Bourke and O Dea families, his many loyal friends, and his trusted dog Dixie.

He was laid to rest on August 26 following requiem mass in St Lua’s Church, Ballina.

The late Jamie O'Dea

On August 29, the sudden death of Conor Ryan, 21, of Lakeland House, Boher Road, Ballina, and Cappawhite,was announced.

Late of Sydney, Australia, Conor was fondly remembered by his loving parents, Danny and Trudy, devoted sister Niamh, grandmothers Ena Ryan (Bawn) Cappawhite and Nancy Gleeson, Portroe, aunts and uncles, grand-aunts and grand-uncles, cousins, cherished friends, neighbours and the local community.

The late Conor Ryan

And this weekend gone by, Newport was shocked by the sudden death of 16-year-old Mia O'Neill of Glencree.

Her funeral took place this Monday, September 9, to Rockvale cemetery, Newport, following Requiem Mass in the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport.

Her passing is deeply regretted by her heartbroken mother Aisling; stepdad Steve; brother Nathan and sister Ayesha; grandparents Willie and Geraldine; uncle Marc and aunt Diane; cousin Oran; extended family and a large circle of friends.