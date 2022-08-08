Search

08 Aug 2022

Man left with ‘serious head injuries’ after assault at Luas stop in Dublin

Man left with 'serious head injuries' after assault at Luas stop in Dublin

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Aug 2022 8:07 PM

A man aged in his 20s is in a critical condition after an assault at a Luas stop in Dublin city centre.

The serious assault occurred at the Luas Red Line stop at George’s Dock on Sunday evening, shortly before 9pm.

The man received serious head injuries and was taken to the Mater Misericordiae Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted on Monday morning.

Gardai investigating the incident are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Gardai are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who was in the George’s Dock/Irish Financial Services Centre (IFSC) and surrounding areas between 7pm and 9.30pm on Sunday evening.

Anyone with information can contact Gardai at Store Street on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

