Fewer than 0.5% of vehicles caught speeding in first 12 hours of Slow Down Day

The speed of over 100,000 vehicles was checked by An Garda Síochána during the first twelve hours of National Slow Down Day.

Between 7am and 7pm yesterday (Thursday June 2), Gardai detected 486 vehicles out of 108,231 travelling beyond the speed limit.

This marks a rate of fewer than 0.5%.

Many speeding offences took place in 50km/h zones, such as on Bridge Street in Kilcormac, Co Offaly (81km/h), Pontoon Road in Castlebar, Co Mayo (80km/h), Leopardstown Road in Dublin 18 (86km/h), and the R265 Porthall in Ballindrait, Co Donegal (85km).

A motorist on the N83 at Beagh, Brownsgrove, Co Galway was detected travelling at 142km/h in an 80km/h zone, while another vehicle was caught travelling 140km/h on the N4 Doddsborough in Lucan, Co Dublin.

Both were travelling approximately 60km/h above the speed limit.

Drivers travelling at 97km/h in 80km/h zones were detected on the R245 Cashelshanaghan in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, the L3700 Cloonymeenaghan in Riverstown, Co Sligo, and on the N52 Mounthenry in Birr, Co Offaly.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to motorists to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on Irish roads.

Gardai will continue to monitor speeds during the course of the June bank holiday weekend.